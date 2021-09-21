The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to take an up-or-down vote on whether to relax the ban on commercial vehicles in residential driveways. (See “Fractured as Ever, Palm Coast Council Will Vote Tuesday on Keeping or Ending Commercial Vehicle Ban in Driveways” and “End the Offensive Discrimination Against Workers: Yes to Commercial Vehicles in Palm Coast Driveways.) The council will hear, on second reading, an ordinance that would clear the way for what eventually could amount to up to 650 apartments (as attached housing units) on 71 acres near Integra Woods Apartments (See: “Rezoning Near Integra Woods and U.S. 1 Clears the Way for Up to 650-Unit Apartment Complex, or ‘Attached’ Homes). See the council’s full agenda and background materials here. The Flagler County School Board holds a pair of meetings, first in workshop at at 1 p.m., when the board will hear a new, scaled back rezoning plan ahead of its December vote on rezoning schools. (See: Flagler District Prepares to Re-Zone Schools for the First Time in Over a Decade in Face of Some Sharp Objections.”) The school board will also hear a plan to revamp the district’s use-of-facilities policy, and a plan to reinvent the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club as a district facility that would house several district programs, possibly ending its life as a members-supported fitness facility. The board will meet again at 6 p.m. and will, among other items, approve changes to the Youth Center staff’s job description and purpose. Both meetings are at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. It’s Food Truck Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Town Center, near Central Park. Today’s benefit is for Pink on Parade 5k, raising money for breast-cancer awareness. Have you seen Dr. Paul Mucciolo’s thanks to the staff at AdventHealth Palm Coast?

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Tuesday, September 21 8AM to 11AM

Wednesday, September 22 8AM to 11AM

Thursday, September 23 8AM to 11AM

Friday, September 24 8AM to 11AM

Saturday, September 25 CLOSED

Sunday, September 26 CLOSED

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









