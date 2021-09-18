The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Royal Palms Parkway Closure: A portion of Royal Palms Parkway from Belle Terre Parkway to Rickenbacker Drive will continue to be closed after a contractor reported that a storm water pipe collapsed while he was preforming maintenance on September 16th. The collapsing of the pipe has created unsafe driving condition and an emergency structural repair is needed on this portion of Royal Palms Parkway. Traffic traveling eastbound from US-1 will be detoured to Rickenbacker Drive to reach Belle Terre Parkway. The City of Palm Coast is currently working on an emergency repair with contractors to get the road back open as quickly as possible. There is no end date. It’s Arbor Day in Palm Coast: The 16th Annual Arbor Day event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Admission is free. Refreshments and products from vendors will be available for purchase. The tree tent opens at 9 a.m. A Master Certified Arborist will be in the tree tent from 9 a.m.-noon, offering free guidance on proper pruning, placement, planting, and root shaving techniques. To get a free tree, bring a non-perishable, non-expired food item (human or pet) to trade for the tree while quantities last! City of Palm Coast employees and volunteers will be available to assist with loading the trees into your vehicle. The native butterfly release will be at 11 a.m. located in the rear of Central Park next to City Hall. There will be other fun activities planned for all ages, including a walk-thru butterfly tent, a petting zoo, and goodie bags for the kids. 11:15 to 2p.m.: Entertainment by DJ Vern, Pyramid DJ’s. The theater weekend continues all over Flagler and Volusia: City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” 7:30 tonight at CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite B207, tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time, shares her loves and her losses. See the preview: “Being Billie: Laniece Fagundes Embodies Jazz singer Lady Day as City Repertory Theatre Opens 11th Season.” Book tickets here.“Godspell,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Starring FPC’s Kelly Rivera and a whole lot of other people from Flagler schools, including Andrea Oliveras (of Matanzas High School) as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea (Matanzas). 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, starting at 3:30 p.m. Book tickets here. “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Ribald, irreverent, played strictly for laughs, “Rumors” is Simon’s 1988 play involving gunshots, car crashes and other situations turned farcical in this comedy.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









