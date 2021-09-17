The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 17, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Senior Games enter their final weekend. On Free for All Fridays, host David Ayres is off, leaving it to host Brian McMillan, who welcomes Flagler Health Department officials to update listeners on the latest in Covid, County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, and AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO Dr. Ron Jimenez.” Road closure on Royal Palms Parkway: “A portion of Royal Palms Parkway from Belle Terre Parkway to Rickenbacker Drive will be closed as of September 16th at 2 p.m. An emergency structural repair is needed in this portion of Royal Palms Parkway. Traffic traveling eastbound from US-1 will be detoured to Rickenbacker Drive to reach Belle Terre Parkway. It’s a weekend of theater all over Flagler and Volusia: City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” 7:30 tonight at CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite B207, tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time, shares her loves and her losses. Book tickets here.“Godspell,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Starring FPC’s Kelly Rivera and a whole lot of other people from Flagler schools, including Andrea Oliveras (of Matanzas High School) as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea (Matanzas). 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, starting at 3:30 p.m. Book tickets here. “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Ribald, irreverent, played strictly for laughs, “Rumors” is Simon’s 1988 play involving gunshots, car crashes and other situations turned farcical in this comedy.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.