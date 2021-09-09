The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: In Court, Cody Mitchell, the 33-year-old Palm Coast man a jury in June found guilty of aggravated stalking and violation of an injunction, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Courthouse. Mitchell fabricated numerous social media profiles, harassed an ex-girlfriend, and stalked her in lurid forms. See: “Felony Charges for Man Accused of Lurid Online Stalking and Impersonation of Ex.” The Flagler County School Board holds a nearly-day-long training session for itself, so-called “Master Board Training,” where board members are also expected to discuss various issues in contention about the handling of meetings and meetings’ content. So this one may get a bit messy, as Board member Janet McDonald will attempt to raise issues with the conduct of board meetings. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, third floor conference room. The meeting is open to the public. The board will take a break at 2 p.m. for a more formal, routine meeting to approve financial books. At 5 p.m., the school board holds a closed-door meeting to discuss its recently approved memorandum of understanding with the teachers union, and workplace conditions. The Palm Coast City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. to hold the first of two required public hearings on the adoption of next year’s budget and property tax rate. The process has been a wrangle for the council, which directed the administration on Tuesday to calculate new budget figures that would reduce the tax rate by an undetermined amount while granting the Sheriff’s Office 10 new deputies to police Palm Coast. See: “Palm Coast Council All in for 10 More Cops, But the Votes for a Budget and Tax Rate Aren’t Lining Up, Setting Up Showdown.” See the special budget hearing’s full agenda here. Note: that agenda pre-dates the council’s latest directive.









The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) has modified its COVID-19 testing schedule at the Flagler County Fairgrounds for the Labor Day holiday. Testing will not be offered either Saturday, September 4 or Monday, September 6.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure . Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives. Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn. Note: you will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place. This is NOT a drive- through test site.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission. DOH staff and volunteers are working extended hours to keep pace with the significant demand for testing . We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time. It will take time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms.

You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms. If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible. Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.



The weekday testing schedule for September 4 through 12 follows:

Thursday, September 9 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Friday, September 10 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 11 CLOSED

Sunday, September 12 CLOSED

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification or provide return-to-work notes.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week – Monday (except Labor Day), Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds later this month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

