The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Labor Day, September 6, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Happy Labor Day, as Covid continues to change what we mean by labor. Schools, banks, government offices and courts are closed today. Thanks to the maskless, the selfish and the militantly ignorant, covid is as open for business as Florida. In the tropics: Hurricane Larry, a Category 4 hurricane, appears to think better of worrying Bermuda: it’s veering back out east, and it appears to be drawing a path through the middle of the Atlantic, heading north, sparing the American landmass entirely. Maybe the late Howard Zinn (1922-2010) is enacting a fantasy and wishing Larry was Columbus in 1492. Reilly Opelka, who won his third-round match at the U.S. Open Saturday night, is back in action against “unheralded Lloyd Harris,” as Michael Lewis reports, “a 24-year-old having a career year (he beat Rafael Nadal earlier in the season) but ranked only No. 46, and like Opelka, he’s never been this far at a Slam. Harris and Opelka had a very tight match in Toronto last month, with Opelka saving a match point before winning in three sets. Opelka is theoretically two rounds away from a match with Novak Djokovic, the world’s Number 1 player who could break the record 20-grand slam championships he shares with Roger Federer and Nadal if he wins the Open.” The great Swiss conductor Michel Corboz died on September 2 of heart failure at age 87. He was the founder of the Ensemble Vocal de Lausanne, which he conducted for 50 years. “My aim is for the voice to express itself as an act of love,” he’d said. He conducted with force, intimacy and humility. Here he is conducting Bach’s ample and heart-rending Mass in G Minor:









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County (DOH-Flagler) has modified its COVID-19 testing schedule at the Flagler County Fairgrounds for the Labor Day holiday. Testing will not be offered either Saturday, September 4 or Monday, September 6.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure . Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives. Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn. Note: you will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place. This is NOT a drive- through test site.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission. DOH staff and volunteers are working extended hours to keep pace with the significant demand for testing . We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time. It will take time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms.

You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Take initiative to protect your loved ones by speaking with family members and other close contacts so they can get tested and watch for symptoms. If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible. Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.



The weekday testing schedule for September 4 through 12 follows:

Sunday, September 5 8AM to 12PM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Monday, September 6 CLOSED for Labor Day Holiday

Tuesday, September 7 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, September 8 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Thursday, September 9 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Friday, September 10 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 11 CLOSED

Sunday, September 12 CLOSED

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification or provide return-to-work notes.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week – Monday (except Labor Day), Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds later this month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.