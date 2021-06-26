The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Summer Breeze: a Yacht Rock Experience,” described as “all the smooth, sleek mellow pop-rock songs of the ’70s and ’80s.” Social mierda watch: Palm Coast mayoral candidate Alan Lowe weighed in on yesterday’s report about the internal investigation of Councilman Ed Danko’s interactions with three city employees. Lowe said Danko is not his campaign manager, contrary to what the article stated, an odd statement addressed here. Odder still though was Lowe’s Facebook statement about it: “They try to discredit me and people I know.” So he considers it a discredit to be associated with Danko, the man who said “I need Alan Lowe on the City Council,” the man who’s been Sancho Panza to his Quixote as the pair has been tilting at their political windmills since last year? In medias res: Post45 has an interesting piece on African-American satire in the 21st century: “For today’s Millennial Black satirists, fatalism is not enough,” writes Brandon J. Manning, an Assistant Professor of Black Literature and Culture at Texas Christian University. “They insist on moving beyond ambivalence, toward action. They name injustice toward its eradication. We can see the shift if we look at the trajectory of Chappelle’s career. With Chappelle’s Show, he enjoyed “a sort of dual credibility — his comic persona [was] inflected by both the afrocentrism of the black hip-hop intelligentsia and the skater/slacker/stoner ethos of suburban life.” Almost twenty years later, Chappelle’s stirring performance in 8:46 in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in the summer of 2020 served as a necessary passing of the baton for a comedic genius who realized that he might not have the tools to capture the voice of this new younger generation. The special was intentionally not funny, repeating, with the difference of sincerity, his old line: “this racism is killing me inside.” At the same time, not fully ready for his moment to pass, Chappelle angrily attacked the notion that celebrities should have to speak on issues pertaining to racial justice. Black Lives Matter has shaped Millennial Black satire, urging a rejection of the Cosby Effect. These Black satirists create work that is not so easily coopted by white liberals.” The full piece here. Euro 2020: Round of 16 starts today with Wales v. Denmark at noon and Italy v. Austria at 3 p.m. our time.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.









