The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 this evening. Flagler Beach Police Detective Rosanna Vinci will be recognized for receiving the Small Agency, Officer of the Year award from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. The full agenda and background materials are here. Post-Mortem: The Observer’s Jonathan Simmons unearthed an email ex-Palm Coast Manager Matt Morton wrote to his city account at the end of May claiming Council members Ed Danko and Victor Barbosa “pressured him to fire specific city staff members and that Barbosa had tried to influence staff hirings and appointments.” Of Danko, Morton wrote: “I disagreed with almost all of his nonsense… and told him he was wrong, clueless and a ‘political who’re’ who has traded good governance for politics and would destroy this community.” Danko called him a “liar” and said he’d resigned “under a cloud,” which is, in fact, nonsense: there was no cloud over Morton, the only clouds forming at the time, toxic as they were having emanated from Barbosa, with Danko progressively adding to the low pressure system forming over the city. Barbosa told the Observer the accusations were “false” and–this is rich, for Barbosa–“slanderous and shouldn’t be printed.” Ask Flagler Wednesday evening reported on the resignation of Brad West, the second resignation in Palm Coast government’s PR office in three weeks, and the countless one in the last couple of years. Euro 2020: group play is over, it’s off to the round of 16 starting Saturday with Wales v. Denmark and Italy v. Austria. Portugal, alas for its big Palm Coast community, have been eliminated.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday – 9-10:45 a.m. 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.