The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, Juneteenth 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Juneteenth, also known as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” marks the day when, on June 19, 1865, Black slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It is a day of celebration across the United States and in some parts of the world, though more recently it has also been a day of more somber commemoration in light of the torture and murder of George Floyd and the killing of other unarmed Blacks by civilians or police. Daytona Beach government officially marked Juneteenth with a celebration on the steps of City Hall last Wednesday. Biden signed a law making Juneteenth a national holiday. This being Flagler County, where flag-raising ceremonies marking other nations’ national holidays are not uncommon, not a single local government saw it fit to mark Juneteenth. A good day to read “Invisible Man.” The African American Cultural Society says it will “host its annual Juneteenth Program virtually” at 4:30 p.m. today. “This year’s theme is from the Cotton Fields to the Whitehouse. Go to our website for a link to the program, which will also be posted to our YouTube channel and our Facebook page. Enjoy music, dance, song and information on this historic celebration.” On stage: “Whether it’s the three chimpanzees of “Words, Words, Words” discussing the crafting of high literature, the miniature-golf-as-metaphor-for-sex shenanigans of “Foreplay, or The Art of the Fugue,” or the multiple replays of murder in “Variations on the Death of Trotsky,” the “All in the Timing” one-acts are soaked in bizarro scenarios,” writes Rick de Yampert of City Repertory Theatre’s newest production, at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the black box theater of the Flagler Auditorium. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” continues at the Flagler Playhouse. In medias res: What on earth has happened to Naomi Wolf, once a feminist icon and author of “The Beauty Myth” and now a full-of-shit anti-vaxxer just banned by Twitter? Liza Featherstone wants to know. Euro 2020: All the superpowers are playing today. It’s Hungary against France at 9 a.m., from Budapest, Portugal v. Germany at noon from Munich, and Spain v. Poland at 3 p.m. from Seville. Spain, Portugal and France can assure themselves of moving on with a win. All matches on ESPN and Univision.









