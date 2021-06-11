The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 11, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: On Free For All Friday this morning, hosted by the Observer’s Brian McMillan (David Ayres is off), County Commissioner Andy Dance, the Health Department’s Dr. Stephen Bickel and Gretchen Smith, and Eddie Brouse, a newly licensed mental health counselor. Curtains up: Tonight’s the night: the Flagler Playhouse’s stage will come to life again, with “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a $15 workshop production. The production will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and return next weekend. If you’re up for a drive you can’t go wrong with Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, “The Great” and its heavenly-length second movement (as Schumann described it). Beethoven had nothing on Schubert, who wrote this symphony when he was just 29. It would be his last. He died the year he finished it. (No, Schubert’s “Unfinished” was his penultimate one.) Saturday offers up a Flagler Humane Society fundraiser and the second and final night of Schubert in Jacksonville. There’s also the memorial walk and vigil for the victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando in 2016. Participants will walk across the Flagler Beach bridge at 7 p.m. Maybe Palm Coast mayoral candidate David Alfin can join them for that one and make amends for dropping out of his much-anticipated appearance at the Pride Festival in Palm Coast last weekend. Heat index: That global warming routine will be with us Friday, with the heat index reaching yup to 102. The actual temperature will be in the mid-90s Saturday, what will be the hottest day of the year so far (there’ll be many others), and “down” to 90 Sunday.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Saturday, June 12, 10 to 11AM — Hidden Trails Community Center (food bank distribution), 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.

