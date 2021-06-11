The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 11, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: On Free For All Friday this morning, hosted by the Observer’s Brian McMillan (David Ayres is off), County Commissioner Andy Dance, the Health Department’s Dr. Stephen Bickel and Gretchen Smith, and Eddie Brouse, a newly licensed mental health counselor. Curtains up: Tonight’s the night: the Flagler Playhouse’s stage will come to life again, with “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a $15 workshop production. The production will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and return next weekend. If you’re up for a drive you can’t go wrong with Schubert’s Ninth Symphony, “The Great” and its heavenly-length second movement (as Schumann described it). Beethoven had nothing on Schubert, who wrote this symphony when he was just 29. It would be his last. He died the year he finished it. (No, Schubert’s “Unfinished” was his penultimate one.) Saturday offers up a Flagler Humane Society fundraiser and the second and final night of Schubert in Jacksonville. There’s also the memorial walk and vigil for the victims of the Pulse massacre in Orlando in 2016. Participants will walk across the Flagler Beach bridge at 7 p.m. Maybe Palm Coast mayoral candidate David Alfin can join them for that one and make amends for dropping out of his much-anticipated appearance at the Pride Festival in Palm Coast last weekend. Heat index: That global warming routine will be with us Friday, with the heat index reaching yup to 102. The actual temperature will be in the mid-90s Saturday, what will be the hottest day of the year so far (there’ll be many others), and “down” to 90 Sunday.
Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:
-
- Saturday, June 12, 10 to 11AM — Hidden Trails Community Center (food bank distribution), 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.
Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 11 between 2:30 and 3:30PM across from 120 Airport Road. This site may close in the event of storms.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Virtual Employee Mental Wellness Panel
Jacksonville Symphony: The Great Schubert Symphony
Flagler Playhouse: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Flagler Humane Society Fundraiser
Flagler County Pulse Remembrance Vigil and Walk
Jacksonville Symphony: The Great Schubert Symphony
Flagler Playhouse: The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
For the full calendar, go here.
“When Donald Trump, the patron saint of sore losers, appeared at a Republican event on Saturday night and compared the 2020 election to a “third-world-country election like we’ve never seen before,” it wasn’t just another false rant from the former president. His words also described his attempted subversion of democracy in the run-up to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. […] Many Republicans want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack. But how is that possible when the former president won’t move on from the Nov. 3 election and continues to push the same incendiary lies that resulted in 61 failed lawsuits before Jan. 6, led to an insurrection and could lead to yet more violence? […] Republicans need to have more faith in their policies and stop being afraid of a dangerous and diminished man who has divided the country and now divides our party. Reconsider the commission, let the investigation go ahead, and run and win in 2022 on the truth.”
–Barbara Comstock, the Virginia Republican and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, in “My Fellow Republicans, Stop Fearing This Dangerous and Diminished Man,” June 9, 2021.
Previously:
Politicians | Planet Earth | Scheherazade | Mann’s Crude virility | Ernie Pyle | Reagan’s gays | Too much art | Internment | Refracted hate | Online behavior | Groovy Tennyson | Overwork | There is a God | On Lincoln | Killing the planet | A Vietcong infantryman | Property v. minorities | Originalism | Liberty v. fatality | Blanche Gardin | Poe’s old age | Whose Christian tradition? | The real socialists | Roberto Bolaño | WSJ v. China | GOP radicals | Worrying about Jesus | Norilsk
Leave a Reply