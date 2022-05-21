The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The inaugural “Hang 8” Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach starts at 7:30 a.m. at South 5th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach near the Dune Walkover. Competition will last until 3 p.m. This is a dog surfing competition but also with family-friendly activities such as dog costume contest, dog bone Easter egg hunt, pet adoptions, vendor booths. The competition in 100% non-profit and will benefit the following local charities; Flagler County Humane Society, Safe Pet Rescue and K9 for warriors. Bring your family and four-legged friends for some fun in the sun! The event is free to spectators. There is a $20 entry fee for the costume competition, and $10 to surf. See the Facebook page. See: “Dog-Surfing Contest Comes to Flagler Beach as Mayor and Commissioner Hope to Ride the Next Viral Wave.”

Water Safety Event: WaterSafe Inc., a Palm Coast-based non-profit focused on drowning prevention, hosts its annual water safe event at Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club from 9 a.m. to noon. Flagler County Emergency Management, Flagler County Fire Rescue, Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue, Flagler Beach Fire Department, Flagler County Schools, Flagler Technical College, Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club, Advent Health, the Florida Swimming Pool Associations, Florida Health Department-Flagler, and EM Pros (Emergency Medicine Professionals) will participate by providing instruction and informational literature. Educational stations will include the following: free and paid swim class registration; water survival skills (pool); CPR introduction; water rescue demonstration; infant swim demonstration; sun safety, eye and skin protection; water safety “reach, throw, don’t go;” pool safety information; ocean safety information; water and wildlife dangers; and, “Safe Kids” information.

The Flagler Woman's Club invites you to our Pancake Breakfast celebrating the brave men and women of the Flagler Beach Fire Department on May 21 from 9-11 am at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Fun for all ages!! $5 gets you pancakes, links, coffee, juice or tea. Proceeds go to the Flagler Beach Volunteer Firemen's Association. For more information call Mary 386-569-7813.









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The 2nd annual City of Palm Coast Touch-A-Truck event is scheduled for 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center. This is a FREE community event and visitors will get an up-close and personal experience with all of their favorite trucks seen going down the road, from public works to fire trucks and more. Do you have a little one who dreams of operating a big-rig vehicle like these when they grow up? Bring them to the City of Palm Coast’s Touch-A-Truck event where they can learn about the trucks, climb into the driver’s seat, and even sound the horn. Not to worry: the city will not put the little one to work leveling more wooded lots. Not yet, anyway.

Weeki Wachee, City of Mermaids: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The fascinating history of Weeki Wachee Springs told through vintage photographs of the mermaids from their earliest days performing silent ballets to the heyday when ABC built them a million-dollar theater. When Newt Perry sank a theater into the edge of the spring in 1947, he had no idea his mermaids would become world famous Florida icons.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. DVDs & CDs Half price, Fiction and Non fiction hardcovers, Paperbacks 3 for $1.00, Friends of the Library Tote Bag Free with $10.00 Purchase. Cash and checks with valid Id only. No credit or debit cards.









Flagler Playhouse Auditions for “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” from 10 am. to 2 p.m., Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell, Florida. This is part of the PLayhouse’s theater camp. Tuition due at the time of registration: $250.00. All campers are to come prepared with a song to sing. Please have music on your phone or a CD. All campers must audition (It’s part of learning theater!), regardless of the audition, all campers will be performing in the production). Everyone has a bit of theatricality in their personality…and it can benefit them in numerous ways. Our Musical Theater Camp will develop your kids’ innate talents and help them succeed in school and life. Students aged 8-17 are invited to attend our comprehensive three-week program that includes daily rehearsals, exercises, and lessons in musical theater. The program culminates in a fully developed production of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. July 29 and 30.

The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco on Saturday, May 21 at 6 pm at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 pm with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Debbie at 312-607-8200 for more information.

“The Odd Couple: Female version,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. on May 19, 20 and 21, 2 p.m. on May 22. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Neil Simon’s revised hit show transforms the lead characters to messy Olive Madison and fastidious Florence Unger. Their girlfriends come by to enjoy their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s sloppy apartment and things get messy. Book tickets here.