The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony docket today. County court, however, is very busy, as is dependency court.

The Flagler County Commission meets for a budget workshop at 9 a.m. in the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, board chambers. The commission will get a budget overview. See the overview here.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, first floor conference room.

John Thrasher: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce John E. Thrasher, retired President of Florida State University and former state senator as the May luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Registration Required: $35 for members, $40 for guests.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. in the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the agenda here.

Notably: The Briefing was having too good a time talking Turkey with one of our better friends Tuesday evening at the Brown Dog to denote notable nobilities of the day, unless you’re interested in Mikhail Bakunin’s birthday (1814), immortalized in Turgenev’s first novel, Rudin. Turgenev has him shot at the end (they were friends, he wasn’t meaning him any harm, Bakunin’s worst sin being his knack for borrowing money he never intended to repay), a martyr to reactionary bullets on French barricades in 1848. Bakunin had a less storied end in 1876, and his bitter and run-of-the-mill, putrid anti-Semitism (he would have been a marcher in Charlottesville and voted Trump) blotches an otherwise fascinating if appropriately paradoxical–as all Russian minds are–mind. It is also Frank Capra’s anniversary (1897). Speaking of which:

