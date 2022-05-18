Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Indians great replacement
Great Replacement Theory by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian



Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No felony docket today. County court, however, is very busy, as is dependency court.

The Flagler County Commission meets for a budget workshop at 9 a.m. in the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, board chambers. The commission will get a budget overview. See the overview here.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, first floor conference room.

John Thrasher: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is pleased to announce John E. Thrasher, retired President of Florida State University and former state senator as the May luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Registration Required: $35 for members, $40 for guests.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. in the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the agenda here.

Notably: The Briefing was having too good a time talking Turkey with one of our better friends Tuesday evening at the Brown Dog to denote notable nobilities of the day, unless you’re interested in Mikhail Bakunin’s birthday (1814), immortalized in Turgenev’s first novel, Rudin. Turgenev has him shot at the end (they were friends, he wasn’t meaning him any harm, Bakunin’s worst sin being his knack for borrowing money he never intended to repay), a martyr to reactionary bullets on French barricades in 1848. Bakunin had a less storied end in 1876, and his bitter and run-of-the-mill, putrid anti-Semitism (he would have been a marcher in Charlottesville and voted Trump) blotches an otherwise fascinating if appropriately paradoxical–as all Russian minds are–mind. It is also Frank Capra’s anniversary (1897). Speaking of which:

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

April 2022
May 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

The difference lies in the fact that in Istanbul the remains of a glorious past civilization are everywhere visible. No matter how ill-kept, no matter how neglected or hemmed in they are by concrete monstrosities, the great mosques and other monuments of the city, as well as the lesser detritus of empire in every side street and corner—the little arches, fountains, and neighborhood mosques—inflict heartache on all who live among them.

–From ― Orhan Pamuk’s Istanbul: Memories and the City (2003).

Previously:

Maupassant's illusions | Music of the woods | Better lie than doubt | John Cheever's premature eulogy of John Updike | Updike's daily death of selves | Old age and habit according to Wharton | Marmontel's Belisaire's truth | The typical ancient Roman | Salman Rushdie realizes some people will never like him | Uncle Willy's Republicans and Democrats | Cicero on not knowing | A tyrant's culture | American regression | Bernard Rustin's Spokesmen of the Confederacy | Aged relic | Barthelme's alternative to intelligent conversation | On drunkenness | Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.