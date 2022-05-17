The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 17, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Closure Note: The Flagler County Public Library in Palm Coast is closed today due to staffing issues.

In Court: John Ridgely Gardner Jr., also known as Ridge, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins to five years in prison followed by 10 years probation at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will hear a somewhat contentious rezoning application for a 28-acre property called Ryan’s Landing west of Belle Terre Parkway, off of Royal Palms, to enable switching from building 64 homes to 95 homes. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Mysteries Of Insurance Revealed: Cornerstone is hosting insurance advisor Steve Casey to explain the mysteries of health insurance. The ins and outs of insurance, available packages, and how the different packages can benefit you and your family. Come down and bring your friends and your questions. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cornerstone Business Development Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will discuss its contract for policing with the sheriff’s office. The board meets again at 6 p.m. in board chambers on the first floor, for its regularly scheduled business meeting. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra’s 10th Annual Chamber Music Camp concert is at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Parkway. The concert features 19 chamber groups performing works at all skill levels by composers from Holst to Offenbach to Bach, Handel, Mozart and many more. The concert is free. See the full program here.

Food Truck Tuesdays at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Band holds its end-of-year concert at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 6 p.m. Tickets available here.

Notably: Today–three days after Payton Gendron, the mass shooter in Buffalo, massacred mostly Black shoppers—-is the anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, the 9-0 Supreme Court decision finding the segregation of schools to be unconstitutional. Chief Justice Earl Warren had written in the margin of his decision the following unpublished words: “To separate [Negro children] from others of their age solely because of their color puts the mark of inferiority not only on their status in the community but upon their little hearts and minds in a fashion that is unlikely ever to be undone.”

