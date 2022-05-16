Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 16, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Student debt by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian
Student debt by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian



Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The trial of Ian Davis is scheduled to begin with jury selection this morning, absent a pre-trial resolution or continuance. See background on the case here.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The commission will consider approving spending $1.24 million to buy two fire engines.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Notably: The birth anniversaries of both Henry Fonda (1905) and Liberace (1919) are today

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

April 2022
May 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“… Boehner traveled to New York to personally beseech David Koch’s help. One former adviser to the Koch family says that “Boehner begged David to ‘call off the dogs!’ He pointed out that if the country defaulted, David’s own investments would tank.” A spokeswoman for Boehner, Emily Schillinger, confirmed the visit but insisted, “Anyone who knows Speaker Boehner knows he doesn’t “beg.” But the spectacle of the Speaker of the House, who was among the most powerful elected officials in the country, third in line in the order of presidential succession, traveling to the Manhattan office of a billionaire businessman to ask for his help in an internecine congressional fight captures just how far the Republican Party’s fulcrum of power had shifted toward the outside donors by 2011.”

—-From Jane Mayer’s Dark Money (2016).

Previously:

Maupassant's illusions | Music of the woods | Better lie than doubt | John Cheever's premature eulogy of John Updike | Updike's daily death of selves | Old age and habit according to Wharton | Marmontel's Belisaire's truth | The typical ancient Roman | Salman Rushdie realizes some people will never like him | Uncle Willy's Republicans and Democrats | Cicero on not knowing | A tyrant's culture | American regression | Bernard Rustin's Spokesmen of the Confederacy | Aged relic | Barthelme's alternative to intelligent conversation | On drunkenness | Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.