The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 15, 2022









Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Music from the Stage: Free Concert at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, featuring music from “Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Miserables” and the music of Stephen Sondheim, 3 p.m.

The killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh: From the Guardian: “The UN security council has unanimously condemned the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh while she was covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, diplomats said. In a rare unanimous statement, the security council also called for “an immediate, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into her killing”. According to diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity, negotiations on the statement were particularly arduous. China successfully pushed the US to remove paragraphs denouncing abuses committed against the media around the world, defending their freedom and urging their protection while covering military operations, according to diplomatic sources and different versions of the statement obtained by Agence France-Presse during the discussions. The final text merely says “journalists should be protected as civilians” and does not mention violence during Abu Aqleh’s funeral on Friday.”

One Million Covid Deaths. From Statistia: : “More than two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has hit another grim milestone. 805 days after the CDC recorded the first official Covid-19 death in the U.S. on February 27, 2020, President Biden mourned the death of one million Americans, speaking of “irreplaceable losses, each leaving behind a family, a community forever changed because of this pandemic.” “As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember,” Biden said in an official statement. “The idea of one million deaths in an outbreak is historic in nature,” Biden’s Chief Medial Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said, lamenting that many of those deaths could have been avoidable. “It’s estimated that, if people had been vaccinated to a much greater extent right now, that vaccines would have avoided at least a quarter of those deaths, namely about 250,000,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview with PBS.

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia & Stephen Breyer Conversation on the Constitution (2009):









