The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Supreme Court draft leak by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Supreme Court draft leak by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com



Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: No Drug Court today. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds sentencing hearings and hears motions in a variety of cases.

Flagler Beach Detective Rosanna Vinci is the guest speaker at the Palm Coast Democratic Club meeting, 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 North in Palm Coast. Beverage bar will be open. Vinci will speak about crime in our area and demonstrate how to protect yourself from personal fraud. All are welcome.

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

Notably: Nelly Bly, as woke a journalist as ever was one (before the term’s ascendancy as, of all things, a derogation), was born on this day in 1864. Her actual name was Elizabeth Cochrane Seaman. A human rights advocate and a reformist who focused on insane asylums, she was made famous by the Steven Foster song, and in 1889090 went around the world in 72 days, beating Phileas Fogg’s and Passepartout ‘s record by eight days.

Now this:




If constitutionalism–the common respect for the framework of law, and the acceptance of outcomes under due process–fails, or is rejected by significant sections of the society, then the entire framework of American society would collapse as well. It is in this sense that the last remaining ‘exceptionalism’ must persist.

–From “The End of American Exceptionalism” by Daniel Bell, National Affairs, Fall 1975. .

