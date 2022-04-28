The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 27, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thursday NightMostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here. Two sentencings and a plea hearing are also scheduled today, on minor cases.

The Flagler County School Board holds a closed-door session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. to discuss collective bargaining strategy with its teachers and service employee unions. Florida law permits secret sessions for that purpose.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The committee will hear a report on Sustainable Flagler’s latest electric vehicle showcase at City Hall.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S outh2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Mortgage Basics & Preparing For Your Application at Cornerstone Center, 608 E Moody Blvd., 5:30 to 7 p.m. Steve Verrier will be going over Mortgage Basics and How to Prepare Your Applications. He will also open the floor up to Q&A. So bring a guest with you and all your questions you have on the mortgage process and let Steve “The Pitbull of Mortgage” Verrier answer any and all your questions.

Community Night at the Flagler Playhouse: Reduced price performance for “Proof,” the David Auburn play, starting at 7:30 pm. (The Wednesday performance was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.) All seats are $10 cash only at the door, first come, first served. Community night tickets are not available online. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Notably: We’re featuring the three student soloists who performed at the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s season-ending Chords Concert at the Flagler Auditorium on April 25. All three are graduating seniors playing in their last concert. They performed pieces of their choosing, backed up by the full Harmony Chamber Orchestra, the FYO’s top ensemble, under the direction of Joe Corporon. Today: Jack Lisenby performing the Theme from Schindler’s List.

