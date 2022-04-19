The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 19, 2022









Weather: Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: Day Two in the trial of Kwentel Moultrie before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Day One was taken up by jury selection. See: “Moultrie’s Trial on Rape Charge Begins After He Rejected a No-Prison Deal, and Got Charged With Murder.”

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council is expected to take up its own salary increase ordinance on second reading, with some discussion about lowering the proposed raise somewhat. See: “Palm Coast Mayor Is Willing to Scale Back Council Raises, But Latest Proposal Is Still a 275% Increase.” The full agenda is here. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Food Truck Tuesday: Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

