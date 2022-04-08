The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 8, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: A 4 p.m. hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Richard Dunn, the man who killed his father in 2006 and has been seeking to regain his full freedom without court supervision. Dunn was back in jail in September 2021 after a probation violation. He was kept there in light of revelations that his behavior has backtracked, with bizarre developments, leading to a new psychological evaluation and re-commitment, in January 2022, to a state hospital. Today’s hearing will consider a motion to release him from custody.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes newly appointed Palm Coast City Council member John Fanelli, who is also a community outreach coordinator with the school district, newly appointed Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston, and Communications Director Brittany Kershaw, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the Palm Coast council’s recently approved–on first reading–quadrupling of salaries for the mayor and the council members.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Collective Bargaining Contract Negotiations between Flagler County Professional Firefighters Association Inc. and a Flagler County Board Of County Commissioners Management representative are scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public.

One Night in Memphis: An Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute, 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Get ready for a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll with One Night in Memphis – a high energy concert that takes you back to December 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash – gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. Book tickets here ($29 to $49).

Flagler County Fair’s 4H and FFA Youth Livestock Show and Sale: The 4H and Future Farmers of America Youth Livestock Shows and Auction begin at 6 p.m. at the county fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. 4H and FFA Exhibits inside cattleman’s hall. These events showcase the present and future of Florida agriculture. They bring out the best in tomorrow’s farmers with 4-H and FFA livestock competitions as well as a variety of other exhibits and displays.

Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre: Lucas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2, is staged at 8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Second Stage Theatre, inside the Museum of Art, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., adjacent to the DeLand campus. Free admission to all.

Now this: It’s Tartini’s birthday (1692). And so:

Giuseppe Tartini: Devil’s Trill Sonata











