The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 30, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The Department of Children and Families is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 North palmetto Avenue, Suite 148, in Daytona Beach. The agency has many vacancies, including for child protective investigators, adult protective investigators and economic self-sufficiency specialists. At the job fair, expect on-site pre-screening, on-site interviews and background check requirements. Bring your resume (digital resumes OK), a list of references, your driver’s license and social security card, a diploma, and wear professional attire.

Notably: It is Manatee Appreciation Day, though manatees are being killed in record numbers in Florida.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

March 2022 10:00 am - 11:00 am Flagler County Drug Court Convenes Flagler County courthouse No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.