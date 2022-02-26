The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 26, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday NightPartly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

The 7th Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE! See the full lineup here.

Michael Cavanaugh at the Jacksonville Symphony: The Music of Elton John and More at the Jacksonville Symphony, with Music Director and Assistant Conductor Daniel Wiley, 7:30 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. The NY Times calls him “amazing.” Variety says he’s “brilliant.” You stood and cheered after his Music of Billy Joel show with the Symphony. Now, Michael Cavanaugh returns to Jacksonville to join the Symphony in performing the music of the other great piano man, Elton John. “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and many more. Whether you loved his last show or missed it, be sure to join Michael and the Symphony for a Crocodile Rockin’ night. Tickets here.

Notably: Trayvon Martin was shot and killed–murdered, really–on this day 10 years ago in Sanford by George Zimmerman. It’s

doubtful that after the lynching of George Floyd, a similar incident would not be handled differently by a jury, although in Florida, one never knows. This is not a land of justice, but of surly vengeance and unalloyed whims. “Zimmerman, a twenty-eight-year-old white Hispanic man, called 911 as he stalked Martin, a Black teenager, through a gated community,” Carol Anderson wrote in “The 1619 Project.” “Zimmerman, who was carrying a loaded nine-millimeter pistol, had previously made repeated calls to 911 about Black men in the neighborhood. He ignored the instructions from the 911 operator not to follow the teen, claiming that Martin looked “suspicious,” that his type “always get away.” He ultimately put a bullet in Martin’s chest. Although Zimmerman was the one with the gun and Martin was unarmed, the trial judge framed the jury’s instructions around the tenets of Stand Your Ground: Zimmerman could use deadly force if the disparities in the physical capabilities between him and Martin caused the gunman to fear for his life. The jury ruled that the killer had acted in self-defense.”

Just as notably: Victor Hugo (1802) and Jackie Gleason (1916) share today’s birthday, and this much can be said with certainty, all matters of taste aside: Gleason was a greater comic than Hugo was a poet.

