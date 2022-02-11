The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 11, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres Flagler Technical College Director Renee Stauffacher and Sheriff Rick Staly will talk about giving convicted criminals a second chance on the job, with a legislative report from Rep. Paul Renner and my commentary on the ongoing legislative and local assault on the LGBTQ+ community and themes through such bills as “Don;t Say Gay,” starting a little after 9 a.m.

In Court: A blessedly quiet day. No judge has court today.

Meowy Hour: Come join Community Cats of Palm Coast for a Meowy Hour event Friday, Feb. 11th, from 5-7 p.m., hosted by Sea Casas Boutique and Uncork’d. Enjoy refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres, a raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. We will have cats for adoption and volunteer signup. If you have not been to Sea Casas, you will enjoy this extraordinary boutique that specializes in unique art and gifts. Sea Casas is located at 213 S. Second St. in Flagler Beach. Admission is $10 and the event is limited to 70 attendees, so please reserve your spot by calling 386-693-4888.

The Countries With The Most Women In National Parliament, From Statista’s Daily Infographics: Despite the share of women in the 117th Congress reaching its highest level in history, the U.S. still trails many countries in terms of women in parliament. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the share of women in the House of Representatives stands at 27.7 percent (the share in the Senate is 24 percent), placing the U.S. 72nd on the global list of the countries with the highest share of women in parliament. Rwanda comes first by quite a distance with its lower house 61.3 percent female as of January 2022. That is largely down to its horrific 1994 genocide which left the country with a population that was 60-70 percent female. Rwanda was forced to implement sweeping changes and open society to women, part of which involved a quota mandating that women hold 30 percent of political seats. Cuba has the second highest share of women in its legislature at 53.4 percent, followed by Nicaragua with 50.6 percent. Exactly half of the UAE’s Federal National Council and Mexico’s lower house is female. All of the three latter countries have gender parity laws in place for their national assemblies, while Cuba uses unofficial affirmative action plans throughout the one-party state system.

Now this:

Agustin Barrios Mangoré “Mazurka Appassionata”









