The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

In Court: Allyson Dawn Bennett, 39, formerly of 13 Belleaire Drive in Palm Coast, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on what was originally filed as a first-degree murder charge in the death by overdose of Michael Joseph Burnett Jr., 33, in June 2018, from fentanyl. Bennett pleaded to manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and was to face from five to 15 years in prison when her sentencing was originally scheduled for October 4, 2021. The sentencing was rescheduled to February 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. See: “Palm Coast’s Joseph Carroll, 42, Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.” “Flagler Grand Jury Issues 4 Indictments for Murder, 2 More in Drug Deaths, 2 in Killing of Deon O’Neal Jenkins.”

A new shed for the Flagler County Sheriff’s K9s: Emma Stanford, a 13-year-old student in Flagler County schools who runs her own non-profit, EmmaLovesK9s, raised money and bought a new shed for the Flagler County Sheriff’s K-9s. The department is holding a ceremony for the official hand-off at 2:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Flagler County jail, 1002 Justice Ln, Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. Board members will consider next year’s instructional calendar, largely a repeat of this year (with a full week off for Thanksgiving and school starting on Aug. 10). But high schools would start 10 minutes later and end 25 minutes later, adding 15 minutes to the length of the day. Middle and elementary schools would also see different times. See the changes here. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council is set to approve a licensing agreement that would allow the Sheriff’s Office to access all city-owned cameras. The full agenda and background materials are here.

Disturbing Pushaw. From Florida Politics’s Scott Powers: “The Press Secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared Sunday night to question whether a Nazi flag hung from an Orange County bridge was in fact the effort of Nazis. In a tweet she posted Sunday night and later deleted, Press Secretary Christina Pushaw responded to Twitter outrage over an Orlando Nazi demonstration by asking, “Do we even know they’re Nazis?” Her tweet, which offered doubts rather than condemnations of the event, presented the unsupported prospect that those witnessed this weekend on a bridge holding a Nazi flag and shouting anti-Semitic oaths might have been Democratic staffers in disguise.

