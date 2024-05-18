The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 18, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. See the drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. –>









The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest, as it does today: City Manager Dale Martin.

Free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues. Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Live From the Waterworks: Gamble Rogers Folk Festival’s Monthly Concert Series every third Saturday at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Avenue St. Augustine. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7. The annual event celebrating the life and music of folk legend Gamble Rogers. Through June 2024. Check performers and book tickets here. Read more details about the festival here.

‘Sense and Sensibility,’ at Daytona Playhouse: All shows at 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Adults $20, Seniors $19, Youth $10. A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Notably: Mortimer Adler published his Six Great Ideas in 1981. The book is a philosophical exploration of truth, goodness, beauty, liberty, equality and justice. It has the charm of endless inquiry about some of the most important make-up of our intellectual and aesthetic DNA, about which we don’t take the pleasure to think enough–because it is primarily a pleasure, not a difficulty, to think about those ideas and how they apply to our lives. In some cases–justice, equality, liberty, truth, it goes beyond aesthetics to moral, civic and political responsibility, probably in that order. In 1982 Bill Moyers produced a six-part series on Adler, the book, and seminar Adler hosted at the Aspen Institute, with his book as the centerpiece. It aired on PBS at a time when we could watch that sort of thing on a national network. (Book TV on C-Span comes close these days, but I’m not sure we have the equivalent of a Bill Moyers-type universalist on the air.) The series was entirely absorbing, as were the people who attended Adler’s seminar–the same crew of maybe a dozen people collected from all walks of life, including academics, politicians, artists. I was particularly struck by the episode on justice, and even more particularly so by the way Adler kicked off the discussion about the ring of Gyges. As he put it: “You’re walking up Fifth Avenue on a bright sunny morning, and you pass Tiffany’s at 57th Street, and in one of those little windows with a little black case is a nice gold ring, and it says under it, “ring of Gyges, moderately priced, inquire within.” Now I have-there are three questions I want all of you to answer -all three questions. One, would you go in and inquire–would you inquire about the price of the ring? Two, if it was within your power to buy it, reasonably priced, would you buy it? Three, if you bought it, how would you use it?” I’ve put that question to a couple of hundred people since. The frequent response has to do with self-trust with such an awesome power. It’s curious how often we fear the power and see it as eliciting the worst of our impulses, rather than the best. How often, or how quickly, even our best impulses will slouch toward our worst. We can be good for a while. But eventually, the worst in us will have its say. Anyway: I have found the entire six-part series archived and available to watch entirely. Might as well start. The seminarists’ answers to Adler’s questions are worth the time. —P.T.

