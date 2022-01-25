The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Mostly cloudy today, possibly rainy, highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 40s. Flagler County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meets at 8:30 a.m. by zoom. See the agenda and connection details here. In court: Flagler County Circuit Judge Terence Perkins takes a plea from Dedorius Varnes, for former Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy twice arrested between July and August 2020, the first time when he was still a deputy, on charges of aggravated stalking, threats, misusing public records and harassment. The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Perkins will also sentence Bryan Loveland, who has faced various accusations locally, on a probation violation. That sentencing is at 9. GOP Rep. Michael Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, will host the annual Academy Nomination Ceremony, this year held at the Flagler Auditorium from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony, free and open to the public, honors 26 high school seniors from around Waltz’s district receiving nominations to West Point, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies. The students are from Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and St. Johns counties. Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes offered tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and throughout the year at Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced levels, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Classes are led by trained volunteers who are excited to meet you and help you learn. Anyone who would like to learn English is welcome. Etta James was born on this day in 1938. She died in 2012.
“The central question that emerges is whether the white community in the South is entitled to take such measures as are necessary to prevail, politically and culturally, in areas which it does not predominate numerically? The sobering answer is yes–the white community is so entitled because, for the time being, it is the advanced race. It is not easy, and it is unpleasant, to adduce statistics evidencing the median cultural superiority of White over Negro: but it is a fact that obtrudes, one that cannot be hidden by ever-so-busy egalitarians and anthropologists. The question, as far as the White community is concerned, is whether the claims of civilization supersede those of universal suffrage. The British believe they do, and acted accordingly, in Kenya, where the choice was dramatically one between civilization and barbarism, and elsewhere; the South, where the conflict is by no means dramatic, as in Kenya, nevertheless perceives important qualitative differences between its culture and the Negroes’ and intends to assert its own. NATIONAL REVIEW believes that the South’s premises are correct. If the majority wills what is socially atavistic, then to thwart the majority may be, though undemocratic, enlightened. It is more important for any community, anywhere in the world, to affirm and live by civilized standards, than to bow to the demands of the numerical majority.”
–William F. Buckley Jr., “Why the South Must Prevail,” National Review, August 24, 1957.
