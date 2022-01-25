The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 25, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Mostly cloudy today, possibly rainy, highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 40s. Flagler County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meets at 8:30 a.m. by zoom. See the agenda and connection details here. In court: Flagler County Circuit Judge Terence Perkins takes a plea from Dedorius Varnes, for former Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy twice arrested between July and August 2020, the first time when he was still a deputy, on charges of aggravated stalking, threats, misusing public records and harassment. The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Perkins will also sentence Bryan Loveland, who has faced various accusations locally, on a probation violation. That sentencing is at 9. GOP Rep. Michael Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, will host the annual Academy Nomination Ceremony, this year held at the Flagler Auditorium from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony, free and open to the public, honors 26 high school seniors from around Waltz’s district receiving nominations to West Point, Naval, Air Force and Merchant Marine Academies. The students are from Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and St. Johns counties. Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes offered tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and throughout the year at Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced levels, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Classes are led by trained volunteers who are excited to meet you and help you learn. Anyone who would like to learn English is welcome. Etta James was born on this day in 1938. She died in 2012.

