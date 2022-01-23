Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Joe Biden, One Year by Patrick Chappatte, Le Temps, Switzerland
Today at the Editor’s glance: National Pie Day? Yes. Apparently so. Not only that: there’s an actual National Pie Council. It’s in the basement of the Edward Gibbon Museum of Imperial Decline, though National Pie Day has been going on since 1975–naturally, the Ford Administration had something to do with it. City Repertory Theatre stages “Wait Until Dark” at 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy’s husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they’re looking for to Susy’s apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Wait Until Dark.’ “Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, at 2:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here.

Now this is officially a commercial for Cornel West’s MasterClass on philosophy, but it’s too goddamn funny not to (if we’re going to be Kantian about it) see it for its own sake, and who knows, it might even get you to the class.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

“Mere paper rights, it could be argued, are a delusion, and worse than that: the belief that they possess rights gives people a bogus consolation for their actual misery.”

–From “The Enlightenment,” by Ritchie Robertson (2021).

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

