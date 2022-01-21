The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 21, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Rep. Paul Runner and Sen. Travis Hutson, live from Tallahassee, for a legislative roundup, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on some school board members; ignorance of the Sunshine Law. The state labor department releases monthly jobless figures for Flagler County and Florida at 10 a.m. The report is issued here. City Repertory Theatre stages “Wait Until Dark” at 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy’s husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they’re looking for to Susy’s apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Wait Until Dark.’ “Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, at 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here.

Federico Fellini was born on this day in 1920. And so, this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.