The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Drug court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. at Courtroom 401 of the Flagler County Courthouse. The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission will receive the final report of the July 4 committee, which you can read here. Commissioners hold a public hearing on an amended sign ordinance, the changes focusing on temporary signs. The commission will also consider prohibiting the release of balloons in the city. See the full agenda here. “Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

