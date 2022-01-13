The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 13, 2022

dail;y+
Today at the Editor’s glance: Drug court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. at Courtroom 401 of the Flagler County Courthouse. The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission will receive the final report of the July 4 committee, which you can read here. Commissioners hold a public hearing on an amended sign ordinance, the changes focusing on temporary signs. The commission will also consider prohibiting the release of balloons in the city. See the full agenda here. “Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Now this:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
“To take a simple example of what this means, consider the primitive technology of smoke signals. While I do not know exactly what content was once carried in the smoke signals of American Indians, I can safely guess that it did not include philosophical argument. Puffs of smoke are insufficiently complex to express ideas on the nature of existence, and even if they were not, a Cherokee philosopher would run short of either wood or blankets long before he reached his second axiom. You cannot use smoke to do philosophy. Its form excludes the content.”
–From Neil Postman’s “Amusing Ourselves to Death” (1987).
