The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

DeSantis VS Education by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com
DeSantis VS Education by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets quarterly. See today’s agenda and back-up here. Community Night to see “Mass Appeal” at a reduced price at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12, at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell, before the show opens at regular price on Jan. 13. Tickets here.

“No, it is not dangerous convulsions, it is not by struggles, regicides, and useless crimes that the wounds of the nations will be healed … It is by correcting opinion, combating prejudice, by acquainting princes and peoples with the value of justice, that reason can promise to cure the ills of the human race, and to establish firmly the reign of liberty.”

–From “Memories of a Catholic Girlhood,” by Mary McCarthy (1957).

Previously:

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

