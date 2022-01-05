The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 5, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Students return to Flagler County schools for the first day of the spring semester, amid an unprecedented surge in covid infections and a dearth of safety directives. The district is not applying different protocols than were in place in the fall semester, nor is the state sending any guidance different than was in place l;ast year as the DeSantis administration continues to take a business-as-usual approach in the face of the pandemic. The omicron variant is believed to be less deadly than the delta variant, resulting in cold-like illnesses, when symptomatic, though hospitalizations are still increasing significantly. They were at 27 at AdventHealth Palm Coast on Monday, up 20 in five days. The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall. Now this:









