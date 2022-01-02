The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 2, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Remember the Palmer Raids? A. Mitchell Palmer was Woodrow Wilson’s attorney general, one of the most brutal men to occupy the office. By method, he was a descendant of Joseph Fouché, Napoleon’s police chief. By temperament, he was Herbert Hoover’s godfather, seeing foreign-born subversives and agitators behind every un-Waspish face. He unleashed raids that came to bear his name, rounding up “subversives” and deporting them–6,000 in all. McCarthyism and the police-state permissiveness of the USA Patriot Act have a long history. Palmer’s second major raid took place on this date in 1920. Somewhere in Mar-a-Lago today there’ll be a party in his honor. John Hope Franklin, who died at age 94 in early 2009, would have been 106 today. At least he lived to see the election of the first Black President. “My mother and I used to have a game we’d play on our public,” Dr. Franklin told Peter Applebome, the New York Times reporter of the South, in 2009. “She would say if anyone asks you what you want to be when you grow up, tell them you want to be the first Negro president of the United States. And just the words were so far-fetched, so incredible that we used to really have fun, just saying it.” Franklin is the author of From Slavery to Freedom: A History of African-Americans (1947), a book that sold more than 3 million copies. He’d worked with Thurgood Marshall, before Marshall was a justice of the Supreme Court, on the Brown v. Board of Education case, and received 105 honorary degrees. “He began his career,” Applebome wrote a year later, “in the depths of segregation when German prisoners of war could travel through the South with more dignity than a distinguished black historian, helped create the great civil rights revolution of the 1960’s that swept away Jim Crow and now ponders the murky soup of immense progress and staggering despair that exists 30 years later. And if his own life is in many ways a monument to change, he finds himself these days pondering a landscape so familiar as to make history look like an endless tape loop, repeating and recycling ad infinitum the same rude hisses and squeaks.” Watch a three-hour C-Span special with John Hope Franklin here.

