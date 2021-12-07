Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

Science Fiction by Dave Whamond, Canada
Science Fiction by Dave Whamond, Canada.



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Palm Coast’s quarterly animal control hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall. 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The hearing usually features dozens of animal control cases. The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will discuss adoption of its strategic plan, which became controversial when the administration, with the board’s backing, dropped the word “equity” from the plan. Now, a school board member who had gone along with the change wants to revisit the issue. The developer of Eagle Lakes, a more-than-600 acre projected development on Old Kings Road south of Bulow Plantation is hosting a neighborhood meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast at 6 p.m. to outline the development’s scope. The developer can now develop 725 housing units but [plans an expansion to 1,193, in two areas, the north area being market-driven housing, the southern area being age-restricted housing on smaller lots. Part of the proposal requires a rezoning and a land-use change. Part of it is already platted for around 115 homes. The proposal is by Venture 8, represented by attorney Michael Chiumento. It is set to go through Flagler County government’s regulatory steps, is drawing opposition from a group called Neighborhoods United, which has circulated some inaccurate information: “Three years ago, the developer withdrew the plans after they were unable to put together the necessary Town Hall meeting to address the opposition as required by Flagler County code,” the group said. In fact, the neighborhood meeting is not required by county regulation. Only Palm Coast requires such neighborhood meetings. The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, continues today through Wednesday. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

December 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“I appreciate my friend from Texas making the distinction between football and futball. I was not casting any aspersions on anybody’s pronunciation. But in the resolution it is spelled f-o-o-t, football, and I think it is important that for all of those young people out there, who some day hope to play real football, where you throw it and kick it and run with it and put it in your hands, a distinction should be made that football is democratic, capitalism, whereas soccer is a European socialist-I am going to have to revise and extend my remarks. I do not think I want to leave this on the RECORD. I get a kick out of the comments of the gentleman from Texas. I do not think you have to worry that the U.S. Government is going to force the International Association to hold the World Cup in this country. With all due respect, there is competition.”

–U.S. Rep. Jack Kemp, speaking on the House floor, May 3, 1983. See the full debate as recorded in the Congressional Record.

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $3610 towards the $6000 target.$3610Raised $3610 towards the $6000 target.60%
Thanks to you, FlaglerLive is marking its 12th year. As always until New Year's, we're asking you to do your part for 2022. It's still not a paywall--or, heaven forbid, a mandate. It's your choice. It's also your responsibility. Extremism is targeting news media across the country, FlaglerLive included, if unsurprisingly so: Essential, bold, investigative and analytical journalism combats misinformation and answers only to your right to know. Stand up for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. While 25,000 of you read FlaglerLive every day, 98% don't contribute. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *