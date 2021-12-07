The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 7, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Palm Coast’s quarterly animal control hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall. 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The hearing usually features dozens of animal control cases. The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will discuss adoption of its strategic plan, which became controversial when the administration, with the board’s backing, dropped the word “equity” from the plan. Now, a school board member who had gone along with the change wants to revisit the issue. The developer of Eagle Lakes, a more-than-600 acre projected development on Old Kings Road south of Bulow Plantation is hosting a neighborhood meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast at 6 p.m. to outline the development’s scope. The developer can now develop 725 housing units but [plans an expansion to 1,193, in two areas, the north area being market-driven housing, the southern area being age-restricted housing on smaller lots. Part of the proposal requires a rezoning and a land-use change. Part of it is already platted for around 115 homes. The proposal is by Venture 8, represented by attorney Michael Chiumento. It is set to go through Flagler County government’s regulatory steps, is drawing opposition from a group called Neighborhoods United, which has circulated some inaccurate information: “Three years ago, the developer withdrew the plans after they were unable to put together the necessary Town Hall meeting to address the opposition as required by Flagler County code,” the group said. In fact, the neighborhood meeting is not required by county regulation. Only Palm Coast requires such neighborhood meetings. The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, continues today through Wednesday. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County.









