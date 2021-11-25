Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thanksgiving Thursday, November 25, 2021

Giving Thanks by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Giving Thanks by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com.



Today at the Editor’s glance: All government offices, schools and most shops are of course closed today. So are, alas, most psychologists’ and psychiatrists’ offices, but not Baker Acting procedures. A note on garbage collection in Palm Coast: Waste Pro is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, November 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, November 26. This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays. Thanksgiving meals: Numerous organizations and volunteers across the county–the country–are giving their time and resources to provide Thanksgiving meals to the needy. In Flagler Beach this morning, Mayor Suzie Johnston and many volunteers are gathering at beachfront Grille at 10 a.m. to collect 100 meals prepared and donated by Beachfront Grill for the needy. The distributions will take pl;ace across the city. Now this:




“What is the talent of the actor? The art of counterfeiting himself, clothing himself with another character than his own, appearing different than he is, becoming passionate in cold blood, saying something other than what he thinks as naturally as if he really thought it, and at last forgetting his own place by taking someone else’s. What is the profession of the actor? A trade by which he gives himself in performance for money, submits himself to the ignominy and affronts that people buy the right to give him, and puts his person publicly on sale.”

–From J.-J.Rousseau’s “Letter to d’Alambert on the Theater,” 1758 (tr. Leo Damrosch).

Previously:

