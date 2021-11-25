The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thanksgiving Thursday, November 25, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: All government offices, schools and most shops are of course closed today. So are, alas, most psychologists’ and psychiatrists’ offices, but not Baker Acting procedures. A note on garbage collection in Palm Coast: Waste Pro is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, November 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, November 26. This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays. Thanksgiving meals: Numerous organizations and volunteers across the county–the country–are giving their time and resources to provide Thanksgiving meals to the needy. In Flagler Beach this morning, Mayor Suzie Johnston and many volunteers are gathering at beachfront Grille at 10 a.m. to collect 100 meals prepared and donated by Beachfront Grill for the needy. The distributions will take pl;ace across the city. Now this:









