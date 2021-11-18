The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 18, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Professional Firefighters Association, the firefighters’ union, and the management side of Flagler County government are in collective bargaining negotiations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, in a third floor conference room. The negotiations are open to the public. Drug Court is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. AdventHealth News Briefing on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. features Dr. Luis Allen, psychiatrist and medical director for the Center for Behavioral Health at AdventHealth Orlando, and Chaplain Juleun Johnson, director of ministry and mission at AdventHealth. This year Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holiday celebrations could look different for many in Central Florida because of losses or changes that took place during the pandemic. Allen and Johnson will talk about what they are seeing in the community and how to cope.Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa, the production runs Nov. 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.