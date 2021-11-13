The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 13, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Have you banned, burned or badgered a book today? Might as well flog a few, the way Xerxes flogged the sea, supposedly to protect his troops. Isn’t that how we protect our children–by flogging and burning the books that speak our hate? It’s all the rage in Flagler, thanks to our right honorable school board members: anti-intellectual twins Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald, of course, with Woolbright leading the charge on this one so far. It’s got a new name now: parental rights, that all-absolving euphemism for ignorance and regression. Bonus if the book you ban is by a Black or transgender author: heretics are back, so are scarlet letters. So is 1950. So is obscenity dressed as morality. Amid such triumphs for troglodytes why not pretend that all’s well in the best of all possible worlds (this is beautiful Palm Coast, after all) and turn to the day’s entertainments. City Repertory Theatre’s All Together Now, a brand new musical revue feature a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more. 7:30 p.m. at The CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite, B207, Palm Coast. $20 for adults, $15 for students. Book tickets here, and see Rick de Yampert’s preview: “‘All Together Now!’ Palm Coast’s City Repertory Theatre Musical Revue Joins a Global Fundraising Event.” . The 20th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic begins at 8 a.m. Some of the world’s best surfers will battle through the elimination rounds at the iconic Flagler pier. Raffle tickets will be available for a chance to win surfboards, surf gear, and a one-of-a-kind surfboard wall art. Attendees can also peruse sponsor booths lining the A1A boardwalk. And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Revue at Flagler Playhouse, the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards, 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.









