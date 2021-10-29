The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 29, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays, Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson and Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney, a little after 9 on WNZF. In court, the trial of Deviaun Antriel Toler on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated child abuse and two other charges enters its fifth day at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 301. Toler is accused of having “knowingly” abused his 20-month-old son by using a washcloth dipped in boiling water, causing burns from the boy’s right shoulder “down the entirety of his right arm,” causing permanent disfigurement, according to the charges. The alleged burns were not treated. Toler also faces an aggravated abuse charge for allegedly spanking his child with a belt and using a tree branch to do so, causing “numerous scarred and open lacerations” and permanent disfigurement. The child was cared for at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville from Feb. 15 through March 7, 2018. City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Urinetown,” the musical, directed by John Sbordone, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online here or by calling 386-585-9415, or at the door. See: “‘Urinetown,’ an Unserious Musical For Our Times, and For Our Town, at City Repertory Theatre.” Stetson University Opera Theatre presents “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim, Michael Foster, director. A magical tale of love and adventure in the woods on Stetson University’s campus. The performance will be held on the east side of North Hayden Avenue between East Ohio Avenue and East Wisconsin Avenue in DeLand. Complimentary parking will be available on the west side of North Hayden Avenue. The performance will be moved to the Feasel Rehearsal Hall in McMahan Hall if there is inclement weather. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









