The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, October 11, 2021









Today at the Editor's glance: Schools are closed–for students, anyway: it's actually a teacher work day–in honor of Genocide Day, the annual celebration of Christopher Columbus's cruelties, rapes, enslavement of native people and decrees against them that led to the genocide of Native Americans, though he was not necessarily the cruelest nor certainly the most bloodthirsty European conqueror to hit these shores. Just the first in a long line, before EuroAmericans became able enough to export their compulsion to kill and conquer back to all other continents. Here are five myths about Columbus. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will hear a rezoning proposal covering 7 acres owned by Seth Strickland and 5 by Ashley D. Stover, from county to city agricultural zoning. City Manager Alvin jones's evaluation will also be discussed. Grace Presbyterian Church is offering Free English Classes (ESL) to the community. Anyone who would like to learn English as a second language is welcome. Students will learn to speak, read and write English in a friendly community. Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes are available. Instruction is free. Students only need to buy their books. 6:30 p.m. at the church, 1225 Royal Palms Pkwy, Palm Coast.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College's Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

