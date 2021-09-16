The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: “Godspell,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Starring FPC’s Kelly Rivera and a whole lot of other people from Flagler schools, including Andrea Oliveras (of Matanzas High School) as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea (Matanzas). 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, starting at 3:30 p.m. Book tickets here. “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Ribald, irreverent, played strictly for laughs, “Rumors” is Simon’s 1988 play involving gunshots, car crashes and other situations turned farcical in this comedy. Jason Zinoman on Norm MacDonald in the New York Times: “Macdonald, who died Tuesday of cancer, maintained a studied modesty about his work. He said that his act had no substance, that it was all “gossip and trickery.” And he claimed without self-pity that he would be remembered only for his few years at “Saturday Night Live,” not his decades of stand-up, which he referred to as “a shabby business, made up of shabby fellows like me who cross the country, stay at shabby hotels, and tell jokes they no longer find funny.” He described his life as a sprint to outrun the wolves of irrelevancy. “They caught and devoured me years ago,” he wrote in his 2016 quasi-memoir, “Based on a True Story.”” Watch:





Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.