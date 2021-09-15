The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider recommending a Future Land Use Map amendment that will enable the construction of an east-west extension of Citation Boulevard, connecting Seminole Boulevard and Belle Terre Boulevard, which would result in saving the city the need to build one of two fire stations in those regions, since the connector road would allow one to service both neighborhoods. The future land use proposed would change 38 acres from mixed use to residential. Vedic Moons, a Tarot Card, Psychic, and Palm Readings business, is seeking a special exception to be located in the St. Joe shopping plaza on Palm Coast Parkway. In court: In-person trials are again suspended in Flagler County due to the rise in Covid numbers. But most non-trial court proceedings, which have been taking place by zoom, continue. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds pre-trial hearings starting at 2:30 p.m.
Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:
The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
“Nearly twenty years have passed since the shock, horror and humiliation of 9/11. The events of that single day ought to have discredited once and for all post-Cold war claims that God or Providence had summoned the United States to determine the future of humankind. Policy elites insisted otherwise. Intent on affirming America’s place as the engine of history, they embarked upon a course of action that laid the basis for the convulsions of 2020, with ill-advised adventurism abroad, allowing vulnerabilities at home to fester unattended. During that interval reckless irresponsibility defined the principal theme of American statecraft.”
–Andrew Bacevich, “After the Apocalypse” (2021).
