The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Weather: Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.

Sheriff’s Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff’s Office Museum. The event is free to the public.

988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.











In Coming Days:





Sept. 16: NAACP Candidate Forum: The NAACP Flagler Branch hosts a candidate forum featuring local candidates in the Nov. 5 election for Palm Coast City Council, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.



September 17: Celebrate Constitution Day With County Judge Andrea Totten, 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The special Constitution Day program features the Honorable Andrea K. Totten in the Doug Cisney Room. The event offers a unique opportunity to explore the significance of the United States Constitution and its impact on our lives today. Judge Totten will share her insights into the importance of upholding constitutional principles in our democracy. Engage in enlightening discussions, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of the Constitution's role in shaping our nation's history and future. Don't miss this enlightening and educational event at the heart of our community's civic engagement.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: These are the times when I look at my fellow-Palm Coast residents who call themselves non-voters–the disengaged, the disconnected, the blissful–and envy them. There’s something to be said for the non-voter. I picture that non-voter as a prototypical, carefree biker enjoying an early morning swing through Town Center at slow speed, with a permanent grin affixed to a face clearly less scarred and wrinkled than the average voter’s. There must be a study somewhere, not on Truth Social, that shows you accrue seven wrinkles every time you vote. Primary or general, makes no difference. Being informed, being civic and engaged, takes a toll. Like watching a debate. Not just the ones featuring circus animals like George W. Bush or Donald Trump. Even going back to 1980, when Reagan finally got to star as a leading man, away from the B-movie universe: it was the physical equivalent of smoking a carton of cigarettes in one sitting. A binge of toxicity. Or the time Obama tanked against Mitt Romney because he couldn’t believe he was actually sharing a stage with the moron. That was like surviving an aneurysm. I stopped watching debates after that. I don;t think I’ve watched a full debate since. I didn’t watch the Harris-Cretinous spectacle of Tuesday evening, having resolved to go to sleep early and sacrifice my first pre-dawn hour, normally reserved for the better angels of our literatures, to reading press accounts, starting from across the Atlantic, where they tend to have a less hysterical, more detached way of reporting about those strange Americans. Like reading Micromegas analyzing our elections. After 56 minutes I’d had enough, and enough to write the piece I did for Wednesday morning. The whole time I wish I were either biking in Central park or writing about the Planning Board, which to me comes back to the same thing: it’s ideal avoidance of electoral follies. Every morning I reset my day’s strategy: how to avoid clicking on the usual suspects (the Times, Politico, the Post, and worst of all, the poll sites) and focus on the work at hand close to home. There’s enough of it. Fewer than two months to go, but still a slog to that inevitable night on Nov. 5 when it’ll feel like when that comet struck earth around the Yucatan and wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. Except this time it’ll be like a reverse hit. We’ll have a mass dis-extinction of maga madness either way: if he wins, we might as well be dino splatter. If he loses, we’ll have a little civil war. It’s a no-win. Thankfully the Library of America just sent me DeLillo’s Underworld, 700 pages that I’ve read twice so far in previous editions, not understanding a thing after the first hundred pages or so–among the very best pages of American literature, followed by 600 of the most incomprehensible pages in American literature, including Mason and Dixon. A third read might be just the anesthetic for the interregnum between Biden’s funeral and Jan. 20’s American Carnage Redux. —P.T.

Now this: