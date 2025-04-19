Landing Strip Restaurant (Former Hijackers) Prepares to Re-Open May 1

After nearly 300 days of being grounded, The Landing Strip Tavern is officially ready for takeoff. The restaurant is inviting the public and local media for the grand re-opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.. Doors open for business at 11:00 a.m.
What started as a short-term closure for minor updates quickly became a full-scale transformation. Once construction began, owners uncovered deeper issues that needed to be addressed for the safety and well-being of guests. With the help of the general contractor, 4CS Construction, the owners brought a bold vision to life.
The all-new Landing Strip Tavern now features:
- A completely remodeled interior with fresh white walls and upgraded finishes
- A one-of-a-kind bar made to resemble a salvaged warplane with seating for 24
- A brand-new children’s play area with a helipad and helicopter slide—no more sand!
- Seating for 150 guests, including our private event room for parties, and corporate lunches
- The addition of Sunday Brunch service
- Televisions visible from every seat, playing all major sporting events
- A menu full of returning favorites and exciting new items
- Daily specials, happy hours, and drink deals
- A mix of returning staff and new friendly faces
- Open seven days a week – Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to welcome you back to The Landing Strip Tavern—better than ever and ready to serve,” the company said in a release. “Come enjoy the view of planes taking off, let the kids enjoy the new play zone, and experience a fresh take on your favorite local spot.”
There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m.
