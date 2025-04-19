Landing Strip Restaurant (Former Hijackers) Prepares to Re-Open May 1

After nearly 300 days of being grounded, The Landing Strip Tavern is officially ready for takeoff. The restaurant is inviting the public and local media for the grand re-opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.. Doors open for business at 11:00 a.m.

What started as a short-term closure for minor updates quickly became a full-scale transformation. Once construction began, owners uncovered deeper issues that needed to be addressed for the safety and well-being of guests. With the help of the general contractor, 4CS Construction, the owners brought a bold vision to life.

The all-new Landing Strip Tavern now features:









A completely remodeled interior with fresh white walls and upgraded finishes

A one-of-a-kind bar made to resemble a salvaged warplane with seating for 24

A brand-new children’s play area with a helipad and helicopter slide—no more sand!

Seating for 150 guests, including our private event room for parties, and corporate lunches

The addition of Sunday Brunch service

Televisions visible from every seat, playing all major sporting events

A menu full of returning favorites and exciting new items

Daily specials, happy hours, and drink deals

A mix of returning staff and new friendly faces

Open seven days a week – Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome you back to The Landing Strip Tavern—better than ever and ready to serve,” the company said in a release. “Come enjoy the view of planes taking off, let the kids enjoy the new play zone, and experience a fresh take on your favorite local spot.”

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m.