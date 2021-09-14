The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss the framework of its search for its next permanent city manager. The council will again discuss the results of a survey of residents’ opinions on allowing parking commercial vehicles in residential driveways, within specific restrictions, and provide direction to the administration on whether to loosen current standards, which ban commercial vehicles not on a work detail, or keep them as they are. The council will discuss what questions to include on its next biennial survey of residents. The Community Development Department will present a resolution to adopt guidelines for the naming of public facilities in order to ensure a consistent and systematic approach to honoring individuals or organizations that have made significant contributions to the City. The council will discuss next year’s cultural arts grants. And council members will be asked to approve a new city logo. It’s not clear what may be wrong with the current logo, if anything: it’s elegant, breezy, relaxed. Its replacement seems more corporate, more abstractly affected, and oddly angry. The name of the city preserves its curlicued font, but the logo-fied palm trees and what used to be a lyrical little creek running at the foot of the palm have been turned into something resembling the road map of a cloverleaf interchange in Jacksonville, or something more befitting of an airport terminal: the palms are quadrangular, the stream looks more like a downturned mouth, and when combined with the sun, which has lost its happy rays and now looks diminished, the whole circle looks like a dour, unhappy face–the way one of the council members looks so often these days. It fits the current council’s character. Maybe that’s the logo designers’ freudian intent. But anger passes. Logos remain. Have a look:

The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, holds its first meeting at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For background, see “Flagler Beach Appoints Committee to Rethink July 4 Fireworks While Aiming for a Show on New Year’s Eve Too.” The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here. Finally, thanks to the Flagler Auditorium, celebrate the arts with a free outdoor concert featuring local entertainers and ﻿”Top Flight” Air Force Band! Tuesday, at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation in Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Tickets here.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









