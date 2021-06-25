The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 24, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Free For All Fridays’ David Ayres welcomes Flagler Executive Airport’s Roy Sieger to tell the stories of the airmen and women behind Freedom Fest, the annual air show at the airport, coinciding with Independence Day weekend. Also, Rep. Paul Renner will discuss veterans and mental health help on the way, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the county’s sales tax boondoggle. At the Auditorium Saturday, “Summer Breeze: a Yacht Rock Experience,” described as “all the smooth, sleek mellow pop-rock songs of the ’70s and ’80s.” Euro 2020: Round of 16 starts Saturday with Wales v. Denmark and Italy v. Austria. Same old story with the weekend’s weather: clouds, shower, thunderstorms, heat, rinse, repeat.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.









