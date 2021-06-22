The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. Council members will vote on whether to support the county’s proposed increase in the sales tax, what would amount to a significant tax increase for those at the lower end of the income scale. Flagler County Social Services, county government’s welfare division–it provides medical services to the poor, rent and utility subsidies, services to seniors such as meals and adult day care, among others–will make a presentation to the council. There’s often considerable confusion between city and county elected officials as to who is responsible for what services between county and city. Mayoral forum: A forum featuring five of the six candidates for Palm Coast mayor is scheduled for 6:30 this evening (5:30 if you’d like to hobnob and self-medicate) at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard. The forum is sponsored by a group newly formed locally by GOP operative Jearlyn Dennie called Flagler County GOP. While it’s unquestionably a Republican group, the “GOP” part does not stand for the Republicans’ Grand Old Party. Rather, it’s a play on the familiar acronym that actually stands for “Grand Order of Pachyderms”–no joke here–a group originally founded in Missouri in 1967 as a the country-rock version of standard-issue Republicans. As County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, one of the pachydermic vice presidents, explains, it gives local Republicans an alternative to the Trump Club, the Republican Executive Committee and the Republican Club, though there appears to be promiscuous crossover. The forum will feature all the candidates with the exception of David Alfin, just as the coming forum at the Flagler Tiger Bay club will feature Alfin and others but not Alan Lowe. That tells you where the undercurrents are. Euro 2020: Two simultaneous matches to decide Group B winners: Czech Republic v. England and Croatia v. Scotland, at 3 p.m. Scotland has been eliminated already, but Croatia could theoretically advance if it beats Scotland with a bunch of goals and the Czech Republic beat England. If England and the Czech draw, both of those advance. Incidentally, today is the official Croatia Antifascist Struggle Day, in a country that knows better than we do that being anti-fascist is a good–a very good–thing.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will offer one COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week with a $10 food coupon as incentive today 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only.

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday – 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. – Inert

Wednesday – 10 a.m. – Noon and 2:45-4:15 p.m. – Inert

Thursday – 9-10:45 a.m. 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









