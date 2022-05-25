The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 25, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The trial of Travis Smith before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins enters its third and likely final day. Smith faces a second-degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged assault of a Lyft driver in Palm Coast in 2020. See: “Trial Begins for Lyft Rider Accused of Attacking and Spitting on Palm Coast Driver in Early Days of Pandemic.”

Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting at 10 a.m., Government Services Building – 1st Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Flagler County School Board holds a closed-door session at noon in the superintendent’s conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to talk about the district’s management team negotiations with the district’s teacher and service employee unions. The two sides have been at loggerheads recently over what the unions say is a broken pledge from the district’s team to allow for one-time insurance rebates. The school board then holds a special, open meeting regarding employee health insurance, at 4 p.m. at the GSB’s chambers, first floor.

Notably: Today is African Freedom Day, marking public holidays in several African nations. It is also Raymond Carver’s birthday (1938). Frabk Kermode, writing in the London Review of Books 22 years ago: “Carver came to be exceptionally good at short stories not only because he worked hard at them, but also because he listened to advice, especially from John Gardner but also, more remotely, from Hemingway, Chekhov and V.S. Pritchett. One of the things he learned was the need for arduous revision, draft after draft. Another lesson was that the writer needs to trust the tale. Lawrence notoriously advised the reader to do so, but the writer has to trust it because it will collaborate in the composition of the work if the work is any good. Carver is impressed by Flannery O’Connor’s remark that she started work without knowing where the story was going: when she began ‘Good Country People’ she ‘didn’t know there was going to be a PhD with a wooden leg in it’. Carver might have a single phrase in his head as a donnée: ‘He was running the vacuum cleaner when the telephone rang.’ Given time, more sentences attached themselves to this one and finally there is story called ‘Put Yourself in My Shoes’, which turns out to be one of the funny ones, though a little sad also.

Here are some of Carver’s openings:

I had a job and Patti didn’t.

Earl Ober was between jobs as a salesman.

My marriage had just fallen apart. I couldn’t find a job. I had another girl. But she wasn’t in town.

I was out of work. But any day I expected to hear from up north.

I lay on the sofa and listened to the rain.

It was the middle of August and Myers was between lives.”

