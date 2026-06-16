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Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1:30 p.m. to discuss budget cuts.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

World Cup:

France v. Senegal, 3 p.m., FOX, Telemundo, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Iraq v. Norway, 6 p.m., FOX, Telemundo, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Argentina v. Algeria, 9 p.m., Fox, Telemundo, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Austria v Jordan midnight FS1 Telemundo Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

Notably: Switzerland has four national languages, none considered more preeminent that another: German, French, Italian, and Romansh. In schools children are taught their county’s predominant language, plus one of the other languages, and English. There’s a movement among nationalists to start eliminating the multi-lingual education requirement, the latest move away from federalism in a country that manages a reactionary streak once in a while (a 19th century pamphlet with Colorado calling itself “the Switzerland of America” may have been accurate geographically, but Switzerland has never been as welcoming to migrants as Colorado; In the 1970s, Lebanon was tiresomely referred to as the Switzerland of the Middle East, if mostly because of Lebanon’s banks’ similarities to Switzerland’s: secrecy privileges allowing bandits and warlords to stash their dollars unseen). Countering the move against multi-lingualism, Le Temps, the French daily, editorialized on the subject on Sunday to make the point that multilingualism is one of the country’s pillars. This paragraph in particular would be both descriptive of an idealized America and instructive of what we ought to emulate: “Because we are not talking here about pedagogy, but about national cohesion. The big words right away? Not so much. Switzerland is a nation founded on a common political will, not on linguistic or cultural homogeneity. Our multilingualism is one of the pillars of the country. Being able to speak the other’s language, even laboriously, is essential. Understanding yourself, even indirectly, is a necessity. The connection between language and identity is profound. No longer learning the language of others affects the very identity of Switzerland. This is why the Confederation cannot watch the gradual abandonment of French in compulsory schooling without lifting a finger.” Alter a couple of details, and it’s as applicable to the United States under ICE as it is to Switzerland.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



