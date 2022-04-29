The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 29, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The only thing going on at the courthouse today are foreclosure sales. None of the judges have court sessions.

Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Mark Langello, current president of the Flagler County Home Builders Association, and Palm Coast City Council member Ed Danko, with discussion focuse don development, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the color of justice.

“Truly off the Beaten Path”: the Flagler County Public Library hosts its latest free history presentations by Zach Zacharias, Senior Curator of Education and History at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Topic: “Truly off the Beaten Path.” Florida as a whole and our local area as so many unique and “off the beaten path” places to visit. Discover natural wonders, scenic drives, and historic places not found in most of the books that promote “off the beaten path” destinations in Florida. The presentation is designed for residents who live in the state but are looking for truly hidden gems that most “off the beaten path” books don’t know about. Discover places like: Bio Lab Road, Scott Springs, and even a cold war era nuclear launch base in the Everglades now a national historic site open to visitors. If you have any questions please contact the library at (386)446-6763. Sponsored and paid for by the Friends of the Library of Flagler County.

“Proof,” the David Auburn play, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play and Drama Desk for Best Play. David Auburn’s first play is a play about family, mental health and math. Catherine, a grad student in mathematics, has found a solution to a previously unsolvable proof. At the same time she has been caring for her father, a brilliant mathematician in decline. With the proof as a fulcrum, Catherine must come to terms with her discovery and her father’s legacy. This show contains foul language.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Now this: We’re featuring the three student soloists who performed at the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s season-ending Chords Concert at the Flagler Auditorium on April 25. All three are graduating seniors playing in their last concert. They performed pieces of their choosing, backed up by the full Harmony Chamber Orchestra, the FYO’s top ensemble, under the direction of Joe Corporon. Today: Luka Tristam (yes, my son, with apologies for the jitters) Vittorio Monti’s “Czardas.”









