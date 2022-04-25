The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 25, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Three potential trials are on Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s docket today, including that of Todd Rainey, 56, who faces felony animal cruelty charges in allegedly causing injuries to a raccoon and neglecting an injured cat.

Collective Bargaining Contract Negotiations are scheduled between the Flagler County Professional Firefighters Association–the firefighters’ union–and county government’s management representative, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Administration Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2. The negotiations are open to the public.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Advisory Council meets at 6:30 p.m. at FPC, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission and the public will hear Mayor Catherine Robinson deliver the State of the City address. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra’s five ensembles are in performance for their season-ending concert at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, at 7 p.m. Book tickets here. See: “Flagler Youth Orchestra’s 17th-Year Roller Coaster Ride in Season-Ending Concert Monday, and Away from the Stage.”

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Now this: Justice William Brennan, 1906-1997, who served on the Supreme Court from 1956, when he was appointed by Dwight Eisenhower, was born on this day. He was on the court until 1990, leading the liberal wing until George Bush replaced him with David Souter, who would prove to be a reliable liberal.









