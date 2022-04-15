Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, April 15, 2022

Poor Al Lawson by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: The courthouse is closed for Good Friday.

Students are off school in Flagler County today, but it’s a teacher work day. City of Palm Coast and county offices, including constitutional offices and the Sheriff’s Office, are closed.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Commissioner Greg Hansen and Veterans Services’ David Lyden, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

The good old days: “The late twentieth century was the heyday of heavyweight feudsters. Gore Vidal was happy to lock horns with Truman Capote and even continued the pithy jibes after Capote’s death, designating it a “wise career move”. One of Norman Mailer’s most amusing aperçus was that reading Tom Wolfe’s novel, A Man in Full, resembled “making love to a three-hundred-pound woman. Once she gets on top, it’s over. Fall in love, or be asphyxiate”. Tom Wolfe, who was no shrinking violet himself, returned the compliment by calling Mailer and John Updike “two old piles of bones” and, in turn, disparaged Susan Sontag’s prose style for having “a handicapped parking sticker valid at Partisan Review”. In certain cases, verbal altercations turned physical, making Will Smith’s recent slap look like the epitome of playfulness. Mailer punched Vidal to which Vidal immortally retorted from the carpet, “Once again, words fail Norman Mailer,” while Hemingway gave Wallace Stevens a severe beating for his insults. […] Fast forward to the 2020s where the stylishly withering takedown has virtually vanished.” See “A Room with a Feud.”

Notably: The Titanic sank on this day in 1912. Some 1,500 people drowned. It is also World Art Day.

Now this:




This, after all, was Switzerland, where everything works; Switzerland, where trains run like clocks, and clocks run like watches, and watches are synchronous with the pulse of the universe; Switzerland, where electric eyes watch underground parking spaces and turn on green lights when they are free; Switzerland, where electric eyes watch urinals and flush not only the one under address but the one next to it as well; Switzerland, where switches in mattresses cause rooms to go dark as people get into bed.

–From John McPhee’s La Place de la Concorde Suisse (1984).

