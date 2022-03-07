The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, March 7, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears arraignments, pleas, bond and other motions today. No high-=profile cases are on the docket.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The all-Republican commission will do its best to pretend, in an update on American Rescue Plan money and what Flagler is doing with it, that a Democratic administration had nothing to do with it even as they take the money and grin for the photo-ops. The commission’s consent agenda includes the approval of bid rankings for an architectural firm that will design a new fire station in west Flagler, and they’ll hear two land use matters in Plantation Bay. The full agenda is here. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Notably: It’s Labor Day in Australia. It’s also, unhappily for many Orthodox Christians who will not get to celebrate it as they would prefer (viz., Ukraine), the first Monday of Lent in the Orthodox church. Putin the Terrible is expected to observe it by the rocket. The universe demands a bit of balance, and so it is the great architect and painter–and a favorite of our friend Charles Smith’s–Piet Mondrian’s 150th birth anniversary. This, “Trafalgar Square (1939-43), from the Museum of Modern Art in New York, will suffice:

