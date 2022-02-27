The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 27, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

The 7th Annual Native American Festival is at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10 per person, Kids 12 and under FREE! See the full lineup here.

The Academy Awards are tonight at Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre and on ABC TV. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are all hosting. 8 p.m.

Notably: Ralph Nader is 88 today. George W. Bush will not fail to send him very best wishes, as always.

U.S. Oil Price Rallies Amid Standoff With Russia, From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “Because Russia is a major oil and natural gas producer, sanctions against the country or willful disruption by Russia as the conflict continues are expected to lead to energy shortages, in turn driving up prices on the world market. U.S.-produced West Texas Intermediate crude oil cost more than $100 per barrel briefly on Thursday morning before settling back to around $95. While U.S. oil production has made strides by employing the controversial fracking method, a higher domestic output does not currently insulate the U.S. energy supply from major price fluctuations on the international markets. An oil price of around $100 per barrel is the highest the WTI has seen since late 2014. That year, prices reached a high of $107 in June before collapsing amid an oversupply caused in part by the new U.S. zeal for fracking, again showing that energy independence does not currently guarantee stable prices.”

